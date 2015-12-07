FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs to take 1 point off the FTSE 100 on Dec 10
#Financials
December 7, 2015 / 10:21 AM / 2 years ago

Ex-divs to take 1 point off the FTSE 100 on Dec 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1 point off the
index.  
    In addition, IAG went ex-div on Monday, taking an estimated 0.4
points off the index.
        
 COMPANY         (RIC)      DIVIDEND      ESTIMATED
                            (pence)       IMPACT
 Associated                   25.00       0.3395769
 British Foods                            
 Babcock                       6.05       0.1184266
 3I Group                      6.00       0.225356
 Next                         53.00       0.3041788
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 

 RIC       Company                                        Dividend (pence)
  BWNG.L   BROWN (N) GROUP     Interim         GBp              5.67
  BYG.L    BIG YELLOW GRP       Extra          GBp              9.68
  CWK.L    CRANSWICK           Interim         GBp              11.6
 FCPTL.L   F&C COMM PRP        Interim         GBp              0.5
  HSV.L    HOMESERVE           Interim         GBp              3.8
  INVP.L   INVESTEC            Interim         GBp              9.5
  NTG.L    NORTHGATE           Interim         GBp              5.1
 PETSP.L   PETS AT HOME        Interim         GBp               2
 POLYP.L   POLYMETAL INT       Special         USD           30 $cents
  TMPL.L   TEMPLE BAR INV      Interim         GBp              7.93
 
 (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
