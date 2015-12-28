FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-divs to take 0.44 points off FTSE 100 on Dec. 31
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 28, 2015 / 9:46 AM / 2 years ago

Ex-divs to take 0.44 points off FTSE 100 on Dec. 31

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.44 points off
the index.  
        
 COMPANY             (RIC)        DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   MAX
                                  (pence)                      IMPACT
 DIXONS CARPHONE                    3.25                       0.12
 EXPERIAN                          12.50 USc                   0.32
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are:         
 COMPANY                (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                         (pence)    
 AVEVA                                    6.00
 HALMA                                    4.98
 MICRO FOCUS                             16.94 USc
 SCOTTISH INVT TRUST                      7.50
                                         
 
 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.