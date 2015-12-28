Ex-divs to take 0.44 points off FTSE 100 on Dec. 31

LONDON, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.44 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION MAX (pence) IMPACT DIXONS CARPHONE 3.25 0.12 EXPERIAN 12.50 USc 0.32 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) AVEVA 6.00 HALMA 4.98 MICRO FOCUS 16.94 USc SCOTTISH INVT TRUST 7.50 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)