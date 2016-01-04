FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs to take 0.9 points off FTSE 100 on Jan. 7
January 4, 2016 / 10:27 AM / 2 years ago

Ex-divs to take 0.9 points off FTSE 100 on Jan. 7

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.9 points off
the index.  
   
    RIC      Company Name                 Dividend    Max Impact 
                                          (Pence)    
             Aberdeen Asset Management     12.00         0.50
             British Land                   7.09         0.28
             Johnson Matthey               19.50         0.15
 Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
    
    RIC      Company Name                         Dividend (Pence)
             AUTO TRAD                                  0.5
             DAIRY CREST                                6.1
             FOR COL INV TR                             2.3
             ICAP PLC                                   6.6
             MONKS INV TRUST                            0.5
             MURRAY INTL TR                             10.5
             PARAGON GROUP                              7.4
             WORKSPACE GROUP (combined dividend)       7.776
 
 (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

