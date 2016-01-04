Ex-divs to take 0.9 points off FTSE 100 on Jan. 7

LONDON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.9 points off the index. RIC Company Name Dividend Max Impact (Pence) Aberdeen Asset Management 12.00 0.50 British Land 7.09 0.28 Johnson Matthey 19.50 0.15 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: RIC Company Name Dividend (Pence) AUTO TRAD 0.5 DAIRY CREST 6.1 FOR COL INV TR 2.3 ICAP PLC 6.6 MONKS INV TRUST 0.5 MURRAY INTL TR 10.5 PARAGON GROUP 7.4 WORKSPACE GROUP (combined dividend) 7.776 (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)