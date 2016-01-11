Ex-divs to take 0.4 points off FTSE 100 on Jan. 14

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.42 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION ESTIMATED (pence) IMPACT Ashtead 4 0.078022 Next 60 0.3423673 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) F&C COMM PRP 0.5 NB GLBL FLT GBX 0.99 POUNDLAND 1.65 QINETIQ GRP 1.9 WH SMITH 27.3 (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)