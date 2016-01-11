FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs to take 0.4 points off FTSE 100 on Jan. 14
January 11, 2016 / 3:02 PM / 2 years ago

Ex-divs to take 0.4 points off FTSE 100 on Jan. 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the
resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.42 points off the
index.  
        
 COMPANY    (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   ESTIMATED
                       (pence)                      IMPACT
 Ashtead                 4                          0.078022
 Next                   60                          0.3423673
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are:
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                   (pence)    
 F&C COMM PRP                       0.5
 NB GLBL FLT GBX                    0.99
 POUNDLAND                          1.65
 QINETIQ GRP                        1.9
 WH SMITH                          27.3
 
 (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

