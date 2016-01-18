Ex-divs to take 2.3 points off FTSE 100 on Jan. 21

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.28 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION ESTIMATED (pence) IMPACT Compass 19.6 1.2515703 Group SSE PLC 26.9 YES 1.0293962 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Electra Pvt 78 Eqty GCP Infra Inv 1.9 Supergroup 6.2 Shaftesbury Plc 6.925 (Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Alistair Smout)