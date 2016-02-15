FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-divs to take 24.7 points off FTSE 100 on Feb. 18
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 15, 2016 / 12:11 PM / 2 years ago

Ex-divs to take 24.7 points off FTSE 100 on Feb. 18

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 24.73 points off
the index.  
        
      RIC       Company Name               Dividend           Impact 
                ASTRAZENECA                131 Pence            6.45
                CARNIVAL                    30 Cents            0.15
                GLAXOSMITHKLINE             43 Pence            8.15
                ROYAL DUTCH SHELL "A"       47 Cents            4.99
                ROYAL DUTCH SHELL "B"       47 Cents            4.99
    TOTAL                                                      24.73 
 Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
    
      RIC        Company Name           Dividend (Pence)
                 BREWIN DOLPHIN               8.25
                 PZ CUSSONS                   2.61
                 REDROW                       4.00
                 SSP GRP                      2.20
                 RENEWABLES                   3.11
 
 (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.