Ex-divs to take 13.2 points off FTSE 100 on Mar. 3
February 29, 2016 / 2:28 PM / 2 years ago

Ex-divs to take 13.2 points off FTSE 100 on Mar. 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 29 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the resulting
adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 13.2 points off the index.  
        
 COMPANY         RIC        DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                            (pence)                      
 Hargreaves                   7.8                        0.07
 Lansdown                                                
 HSBC Holdings              0.21 USD      Yes            11.52
 Persimmon                  110                          1.31
 RSA Insurance              7                            0.28
 Group                                                   
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are:         
 COMPANY                     (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                              (pence)    
 Ashmore                                       4.55
 Caledonia                                    38.3
 Dunelm Group                                 37.5
 Genus                                        6.7
 Hays                                         0.91
 John Laing Infrastructure                    3.069
 Closed Fund                                  
 Renishaw plc                                 12.5
 St. Modwen Properties                        3.85
 Witan Investment Trust                       10.9
 Closed Fund                                  
 Witan Investment Trust                       10.9
 Closed Fund                                  
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
