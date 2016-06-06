FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs to take 9.8 points off FTSE 100 on Jun 9
#Market News
June 6, 2016 / 2:00 PM / a year ago

Ex-divs to take 9.8 points off FTSE 100 on Jun 9

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the
resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 9.78 points off the
index.  
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                             (pence)                      
 Johnson Matthey             52                           0.39
 Vodafone Group              7.77                         7.95
 WPP PLC                     28.78                        1.44
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                                          (RIC)       DIVIDEND
                                                              (pence)  
                                                              
 B&M European Value Retail S.A.                               8.5
 Booker Group                                                 4.03
 British Empire Trust PLC                                     2
 Cineworld Group                                              12.5
 Edinburgh Investment Trust Closed Fund                       8.75
 F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited                        0.5
 Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust PLC               6.2
 Shaftesbury PLC                                              3.56
 Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC                       1.58
 Temple Bar Investment Closed Fund                            8.09
 Victrex                                                      11.73
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees)

