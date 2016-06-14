FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Ex-divs to take 1.1 points off FTSE 100 on Jun 16
June 14, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

Ex-divs to take 1.1 points off FTSE 100 on Jun 16

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the resulting
adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.11 points off the index.  
        
 COMPANY       (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                          (pence)                      
 3I Group                 16                           0.59
 Mediclinic               5.24                         0.08
 Severn Trent             48.4                         0.44
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are:         
 COMPANY                                    (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                                             (pence)    
 Big Yellow Group                                            10.24
 Electrocomponents                                           6.75
 Intermediate Capital Group                                  15.8
 Indivior                                                    9.5
 Personal Assets                                             1.4
 Restaurant Group                                            10.6
 Scottish Investment Closed Fund                             5.25
 Templeton Emerging Markets It Closed Fund                   8.25
 Worldwide Healthcare Closed Fund                            20
 (Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

