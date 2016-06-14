Ex-divs to take 1.1 points off FTSE 100 on Jun 16

LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.11 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) 3I Group 16 0.59 Mediclinic 5.24 0.08 Severn Trent 48.4 0.44 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Big Yellow Group 10.24 Electrocomponents 6.75 Intermediate Capital Group 15.8 Indivior 9.5 Personal Assets 1.4 Restaurant Group 10.6 Scottish Investment Closed Fund 5.25 Templeton Emerging Markets It Closed Fund 8.25 Worldwide Healthcare Closed Fund 20 Worldwide Healthcare Closed Fund 20 (Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)