a year ago
Ex-divs to take 2.3 points off FTSE 100 on Jun 23
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
June 22, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

Ex-divs to take 2.3 points off FTSE 100 on Jun 23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the resulting
adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.35 points off the index.  
        
 COMPANY                  (RIC)      DIVIDEND         STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                                     (pence)                         
 Compass Group                       10.6                            0.67
 Experian                            27.5 (US cents)                 0.69
 Land Securities Group               10.55                           0.32
 United Utilities Group              25.64                           0.67
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are:         
 COMPANY                                       (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                                                (pence)    
 Assura                                                         0.55
 B&M European Value Retail                                      2.72
 Fidelity China Special Situations Closed                       1.8
 Fund                                                           
 JD Sports Fashion                                              6.2
 The Mercantile Investment Trust                                10.25
 Mitie Group                                                    6.7
 TR Property Investment Trust Closed Fund                       5.2
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
