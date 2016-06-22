Ex-divs to take 2.3 points off FTSE 100 on Jun 23

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.35 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Compass Group 10.6 0.67 Experian 27.5 (US cents) 0.69 Land Securities Group 10.55 0.32 United Utilities Group 25.64 0.67 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Assura 0.55 B&M European Value Retail 2.72 Fidelity China Special Situations Closed 1.8 Fund JD Sports Fashion 6.2 The Mercantile Investment Trust 10.25 Mitie Group 6.7 TR Property Investment Trust Closed Fund 5.2 (Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)