Ex-divs to take 1.3 points off FTSE 100 on Jun 30

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.27 points off the index. In addition, International Consolidated Airlines Group goes ex-dividend on Wednesday. Its dividend is 10 euro cents. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Babcock International 19.75 0.38 British Land Company 2.836 0.11 Coca-Cola HBC 0.4 (Euro) 0.25 Royal Mail 15.1 0.53 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Aveva Group 30 N Brown Group 8.56 Cranswick 25.9 Foreign and Colonial Investment Trust PLC 2.35 ICAP 15.4 Paragon Group 4.3 Paypoint 49.2 Tate & Lyle 19.8 (Reporting by Kit Rees)