a year ago
Ex-divs to take 7.8 points off FTSE 100 on Aug. 18
August 15, 2016 / 10:35 AM / a year ago

Ex-divs to take 7.8 points off FTSE 100 on Aug. 18

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the
resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 7.81 points off the
index.  
        
 COMPANY                    (RIC)      DIVIDEND            STOCK   IMPACT
                                       (pence)             OPTION  
                                                                   
 British American Tobacco              51.3                        3.68
 Imperial Brands                       23.5                        0.87
 Legal & General                       4                           0.92
 Mondi                                 18.81 (Euro cents)          0.23
 Pearson                               18                          0.57
 Reckitt Benckiser Group               58.2                        1.41
 Schroders                             29                          0.13
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                                 (RIC)        DIVIDEND
                                                      (pence)  
                                                      
 Tritax Big Box REIT                                  2.48
 Cineworld Group                                      5.2
 Fidessa Group                                        14.3
 Ibstock                                              2.4
 Kennedy Wilson Europe Real Estate PLC                12
 Moneysupermarket.com                                 2.75
 Pets At Home                                         5.5
 Segro                                                5.2
 Renewables Infrastructure Group                      1.5625
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
