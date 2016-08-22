FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Ex-divs to take 2.2 points off FTSE 100 on Aug. 25
August 22, 2016 / 12:50 PM / a year ago

Ex-divs to take 2.2 points off FTSE 100 on Aug. 25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the
resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.16 points off the
index.  
        
 COMPANY                      (RIC)      DIVIDEND         STOCK   IMPACT
                                         (pence)          OPTION  
                                                                  
 Carnival                                35 (U.S. cents)          0.19
 Dixons Carphone                         6.5                      0.25
 Hammerson                               8.08                     0.24
 London Stock Exchange Group             12                       0.14
 Prudential                              12.93                    1.27
 Taylor Wimpey                           0.53                     0.07
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                      (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                               (pence)    
 Alliance Trust                                2.825
 Henderson Group                               3.2
 HICL Infrastructure Company                   1.91
 Polypipe Group                                3.1
 Rotork                                        1.95
 John Wood Group                               10.8
 Witan Investment Trust                        8.5
 (Reporting by Kit Rees)

