Ex-divs to take 0.3 points off FTSE 100 on Sept. 15

LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.25 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Hargreaves Lansdown 26.2 0.22 Worldpay Group 0.65 0.03 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Assura 0.55 BBA Aviation 3.63 (U.S. cents) Computacenter 7.2 Derwent London 11.088 Inmarsat 20.59 (U.S. cents) Renishaw PLC 35.5 Restaurant Group 6.8 Sophos Group 1.1 (U.S. cents) (Reporting by Kit Rees)