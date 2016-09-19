FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Ex-divs to take 0.5 points off FTSE 100 on Sep. 22
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
#Market News
September 19, 2016 / 9:40 AM / a year ago

Ex-divs to take 0.5 points off FTSE 100 on Sep. 22

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.51 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY       (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                          (pence)                      
 Old Mutual               2.67                         0.51
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                                     (RIC)      DIVIDEND
                                                        (pence)    
 Bovis Homes                                            15
 Crest Nicholson                                        9.1
 Drax Group                                             2.1
 Dignity                                                7.85
 International Public Partnerships Limited              3.325
 John Laing Infrastructure Closed Fund                  3.41
 JRP Group                                              1.1
 Ladbrokes                                              1
 Petrofac                                               0.22 (USD)
 Playtech                                               11 (Euro cents)
 Redrow                                                 6
 Weir Group                                             15
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees)

