LONDON, Sept 19 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.51 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Old Mutual 2.67 0.51 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Bovis Homes 15 Crest Nicholson 9.1 Drax Group 2.1 Dignity 7.85 International Public Partnerships Limited 3.325 John Laing Infrastructure Closed Fund 3.41 JRP Group 1.1 Ladbrokes 1 Petrofac 0.22 (USD) Playtech 11 (Euro cents) Redrow 6 Weir Group 15 (Reporting by Kit Rees)