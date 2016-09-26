Ex-divs to take 0.28 points off FTSE 100 on Sept. 29

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.28 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND IMPACT (pence) INTERTEK GROUP 19.40 0.13 MORRISON SUPERMARKET 1.58 0.15 FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend include: RIC Name Dividend (pence) FOR COL INV TR 2.35 IG GROUP 22.95 KIER GROUP 43.00 ESSENTRA 6.30 SMITH (DS) 8.80 (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)