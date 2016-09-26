FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs to take 0.28 points off FTSE 100 on Sept. 29
September 26, 2016 / 10:45 AM / a year ago

Ex-divs to take 0.28 points off FTSE 100 on Sept. 29

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the resulting
adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.28 points off the index.  
        
 COMPANY                 (RIC)      DIVIDEND      IMPACT
                                    (pence)       
 INTERTEK GROUP                       19.40       0.13
 MORRISON SUPERMARKET                  1.58       0.15
 FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend include:  
         RIC          Name                       Dividend
                                                 (pence)
                      FOR COL INV TR               2.35
                      IG GROUP                    22.95
                      KIER GROUP                  43.00
                      ESSENTRA                     6.30
                      SMITH (DS)                   8.80
 
 (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
