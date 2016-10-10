Ex-divs to take 0.8 points off FTSE 100 on Oct. 13

LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.8 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Centrica 3.6 0.8 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Tritax Big Box 1.24 Close Brothers Group 38 Daejan Holdings 58 F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited 0.5 Finsbury Growth & Income Trust 7 Hays 1.99 JPMorgan Emerging Market 9 NB Global Floating Rate Income Closed Fund 1.09 OneSavings Bank 2.9 Spirax-Sarco Engineering 22.5 Spectris 18 (Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)