10 months ago
Ex-divs to take 3.62 points off FTSE 100 on Oct. 27
October 24, 2016 / 10:05 AM / 10 months ago

Ex-divs to take 3.62 points off FTSE 100 on Oct. 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the resulting
adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 3.62 points off the index.  
        
 COMPANY                 (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   MAX
                                    (pence)                      IMPACT
 BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS                 24.70                      0.97
 ITV                                   2.40                      0.35
 PROVIDENT FINANCIAL                  43.20                      0.25
 UNILEVER                             28.90                      1.38
 WOLSELEY                             66.72                      0.67
 Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are:         
 COMPANY                 (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                          (pence)    
 BANKERS INVT TRUST                        4.40
 BOOKER GROUP                              0.63
 DECHRA                                   12.91
 GALLIFORD TRY                            56.00
 
 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)

