10 months ago
Ex-divs to take 3.7 points off FTSE 100 on Nov 3
October 31, 2016 / 11:35 AM / 10 months ago

Ex-divs to take 3.7 points off FTSE 100 on Nov 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the
resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 3.66 points off the
index.  
        
 COMPANY           (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                              (pence)                      
 GlaxoSmithKline              19                           3.66
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                     (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                              (pence)    
 Ashmore                                      12.1
 Dunelm Group                                 19.1
 Laird                                        4.53
 Morgan Advanced Materials                    4
 P2P Global Investments                       11
 Playtech                                     46 (Euro cents)
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees)

0 : 0
