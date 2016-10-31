Ex-divs to take 3.7 points off FTSE 100 on Nov 3

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 3.66 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) GlaxoSmithKline 19 3.66 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Ashmore 12.1 Dunelm Group 19.1 Laird 4.53 Morgan Advanced Materials 4 P2P Global Investments 11 Playtech 46 (Euro cents) (Reporting by Kit Rees)