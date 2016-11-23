FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Ex-divs to take 7 points off FTSE 100 on Nov 24
November 23, 2016 / 5:30 PM / 9 months ago

Ex-divs to take 7 points off FTSE 100 on Nov 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 7.07 points off 
the index. 
    
     RIC      Company                Dividend  Dividend       Impact 
                                     Currency              
              CARNIVAL                 USc       35.00         0.20
              DCC                      GBp       37.17         0.13
              JOHNSON MATTHEY          GBp       20.50         0.16
              MEDICLINIC               GBp        3.20         0.05
              NATIONAL GRID            GBp       15.17         2.27
              VODAFONE GROUP           EUc       4.74          4.26
 Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
    
    RIC      Name                      Dividend (pence)
             3I INF. ORD                    3.775
             AMEC FOSTER                     7.40
             ATKINS WS                      12.50
             B&M EUROPEAN                   1.615
             GT PORTLAND EST                 2.96
             HICL INF.                       1.91
             HILL & SMITH HLD                8.50
             TALKTALK                        5.29
             TATE & LYLE                     8.20
             WORLDWIDE HC                   13.00
 (Reporting by Atul Prakash)

