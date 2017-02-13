Boeing wins union vote at South Carolina plant
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb 15 Boeing Co defeated a union drive by workers at the company's aircraft factory in South Carolina on Wednesday, as workers voted to reject union representation.
LONDON, Feb 13 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 27.64 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) AstraZeneca 150.2 7.50 BP 10 (USc) Yes 6.03 Imperial Brands 54.1 2.06 Royal Dutch Shell A 0.47 (USD) Yes 6.49 Royal Dutch Shell B 0.47 (USD) Yes 5.56 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Brewin Dolphin 9.15 PZ Cussons 2.67 The Renewables Infrastructure Group 1.5625 UK Commercial Property Trust Limited 0.92 (Reporting by Kit Rees, Editing by Helen Reid)
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb 15 Boeing Co defeated a union drive by workers at the company's aircraft factory in South Carolina on Wednesday, as workers voted to reject union representation.
* OSI Systems announces pricing of upsized $250 million convertible senior notes due 2022
* Gear Energy Ltd announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 operating results