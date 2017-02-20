Ex-divs to take 12.3 points off FTSE 100 on Feb. 23

LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 12.3 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND IMPACT (pence) Carnival 35 (US cents) 0.20 Diageo 23.7 2.36 Easyjet 53.8 0.53 GlaxoSmithKline 23 4.42 Rio Tinto 100.56 4.81 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Lancashire 8 (Reporting by Helen Reid)