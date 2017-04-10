FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Ex-divs to take 3.7 points off FTSE 100 on Apr.13
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 10, 2017 / 9:27 AM / 4 months ago

Ex-divs to take 3.7 points off FTSE 100 on Apr.13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    LONDON, April 10 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will
go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 3.68 points off 
the index.
        
 COMPANY             (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                                (pence)                      
 Reckitt Benckiser              95                           2.35
 Standard Life                  13.35                        1.04
 Taylor Wimpey                  2.29                         0.29
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                                     (RIC)      DIVIDEND
                                                        (pence) 
                                                        
 esure Group                                            10.5
 JPMorgan American Investment Trust                     2.75
 NB Global Floating Rate Income Closed Fund             0.9
 Savills                                                24.6
 Travis Perkins                                         29.75
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees; editing by Danilo Masoni)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.