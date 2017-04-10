Ex-divs to take 3.7 points off FTSE 100 on Apr.13

LONDON, April 10 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 3.68 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Reckitt Benckiser 95 2.35 Standard Life 13.35 1.04 Taylor Wimpey 2.29 0.29 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) esure Group 10.5 JPMorgan American Investment Trust 2.75 NB Global Floating Rate Income Closed Fund 0.9 Savills 24.6 Travis Perkins 29.75 (Reporting by Kit Rees; editing by Danilo Masoni)