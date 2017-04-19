FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Ex-divs to take 3.1 points off FTSE 100 on Apr.20
#Market News
April 19, 2017 / 10:32 AM / 4 months ago

Ex-divs to take 3.1 points off FTSE 100 on Apr.20

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will
go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 3.1 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY               (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                                  (pence)                      
 BAE Systems                      12.7                         1.58
 Barratt Developments             7.3                          0.29
 Intu Properties                  9.4                          0.33
 Mondi                            38.19 (EUc)                  0.46
 Smurfit Kappa Group              57.6 (EUc)                   0.44
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                                     (RIC)       DIVIDEND
                                                         (pence)    
 Aggreko                                                 17.74
 Balfour Beatty                                          1.8
 Bankers Investment Trust Closed Fund                    4.4
 Bodycote                                                10.8
 Capital & Counties Properties                           1
 Drax Group                                              0.4
 Man Group                                               3.62
 Hochschild                                              1.38 (USc)
 Hansteen Holdings                                       1.68
 International Public Partnerships Limited               3.325
 Inmarsat                                                33.37 (USc)
 John Laing Group                                        6.3
 Newriver REIT                                           4
 Petrofac                                                43.8 (USc)
 Rathbone Brothers                                       36
 Unite Group                                             12
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees)

