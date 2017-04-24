FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs to take 5.65 points off FTSE 100 on Apr.27
April 24, 2017 / 10:51 AM / 4 months ago

Ex-divs to take 5.65 points off FTSE 100 on Apr.27

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will
go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 5.65 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY           (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                              (pence)                      
 Antofagasta                  15.3 (USc)                   0.17
 Fresnillo                    21.5 (USc)                   0.11
 Informa                      13.04                        0.42
 ITV                          9.8                          1.44
 Legal & General              10.35                        2.42
 Relx                         25.7                         1.09
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                                   (RIC)          DIVIDEND
                                                          (pence)    
 City of London Investment Trust                          4.3
 Elementis                                                11.27819549
 GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited                   1.9
 G4S                                                      5.82
 Greggs                                                   21.5
 IWG                                                      3.55
 J D Wetherspoon                                          4
 McCarthy & Stone                                         1.8
 National Express                                         8.41
 Polypipe Group                                           7
 Senior                                                   4.62
 Spirax-Sarco                                             53.5
 UBM                                                      16.6
 Weir Group                                               29
 William Hill                                             8.4
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees, Editing by Helen Reid)

