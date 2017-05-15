FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs to take 20.3 points off FTSE 100 on May 18
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
May 15, 2017 / 1:16 PM / 3 months ago

Ex-divs to take 20.3 points off FTSE 100 on May 18

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 20.34 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY               (RIC)      DIVIDEND    STOCK OPTION  IMPACT
                                  (pence)                   
 Compass Group                    11.2                      0.73
 HSBC                             0.1 (USD)   Yes           6.11
 Imperial Brands                  25.85                     0.98
 Intertek Group                   43                        0.27
 Provident Financial              91.4                      0.53
 Royal Dutch Shell A              0.47 (USD)  Yes           6.35
 Royal Dutch Shell B              0.47 (USD)  Yes           5.37
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                          (RIC)     DIVIDEND
                                            (pence) 
                                            
 Ascential                                  3.2
 Bellway                                    37.5
 Clarkson                                   43
 Dignity                                    15.74
 Great Portland Estates                     9.32
 Howden Joinery                             7.4
 Inchcape                                   16.8
 Keller Group                               19.25
 Pagegroup                                  8.23
 Ted Baker                                  38.8
 Renewables Infrastructure Group            1.6
 UK Commercial Property Trust               0.92
 Witan Investment Trust                     9.5
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees)

