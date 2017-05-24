Ex-divs to take 1.8 points off FTSE 100 on May 25

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.76 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Bunzl 29 0.38 Carnival 0.4 (USD) 0.22 DCC 74.63 0.26 Morrison 3.85 0.33 Worldpay Group 1.35 0.10 Whitbread 65.9 0.47 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Brewin Dolphin 4.25 Cineworld Group 13.8 Capita 20.6 Diploma 7 Euromoney Institutional Investor 8.8 HICL Infrastructure Company LTD 1.92 Hill & Smith Holdings 17.9 Mitchells & Butlers 2.5 Marston's 2.7 Spectris 34 (Reporting by Kit Rees; editing by Danilo Masoni)