LONDON, July 3 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.33 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Burberry 28.4 0.5 Next 150 0.83 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Aveva Group 27 N Brown Group 8.56 Caledonia Investments Closed fund 139.9 Dairy Crest 16.3 Entertainment 1 1.3 Foreign and Colonial Investment Trust 2.5 Homeserve 11.2 Monks Investment Trust 1.25 Murray International Trust 11 Paragon Group 4.7 Pennon Group 24.87 TalkTalk 5 Telecom Plus 25 Workspace Group 22.832 (Reporting by Helen Reid)