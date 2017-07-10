LONDON, July 10 No FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, although several mid-caps will go ex-div, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) F&C Commercial Property Trust 0.5 Halma 8.38 NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited GBP 0.84 Safestore Holdings 1.68 SuperGroup 20.2 WH Smith 14.6 (Reporting by Kit Rees)