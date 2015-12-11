UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 11

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 14 points, or 0.2 percent lower on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.6 percent at 6,088.05 points - its lowest closing level since early October - on Thursday as a slump in Sports Direct and financial services group Old Mutual weighed on the market. * STANDARD CHARTERED: Standard Chartered said it raised 3.3 billion pounds ($5 billion) through a rights issue. The Asia-focused lender launched the rights issue last month to bolster its balance sheet. * ASTRAZENECA: Britain's cost agency NICE, which decides if medicines should be used on the state health service, gave a green light to AstraZeneca's ovarian cancer drug Lynparza. * BHP BILLITON: State prosecutors in Brazil said on Thursday they were bringing a civil lawsuit against miners Vale SA, BHP Billiton Ltd and their joint venture Samarco, an iron ore mine where a burst dam last month killed at least 13 people and devastated a nearby village. * BALL/REXAM: U.S. drinks can maker Ball Corp is set to win EU approval for its 4.43-billion-pound ($6.7 billion) bid for Rexam Plc with an improved package of concessions, two people familiar with the matter said. * JOHN LEWIS: John Lewis , Britain's biggest department store group, said its sales rose 3.5 percent year-on-year in the week to Dec. 5, partly driven by matching the prices of competitors' deals. * UK POWER CAPACITY: Britain on Thursday secured backup power capacity for winter 2019/2020 in an auction fetching a price between 15-20 pounds a kilowatt per year, network manager National Grid said. * UK AIRPORT: Britain delayed on Thursday the politically-charged decision on where to build a new airport runway, prompting angry business leaders to accuse David Cameron's government of putting short-term politics over the long-term national interest. * TOBACCO COMPANIES: Big Tobacco took the British government to court on Thursday, arguing that the UK's "plain packaging" law, which will take effect next May, unlawfully takes away its intellectual property. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Capita PLC Capita PLC Pre-Close Trading Statement Release Bellway PLC Bellway PLC Interim Management Statement Release SThree PLC SThree PLC Pre-Close Trading Statement Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru)