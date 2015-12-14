UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 14

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 3-4 points, or 0.05-0.07 percent lower, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Britain’s top equity index closed 2.2 percent lower at 5,952.78 points on Friday as investors dumped shares in companies focused on South Africa following a reshuffle in the country’s government.

* RECKITT BENCKISER: An Australian court ordered Reckitt Benckiser to pull several of its Nurofen pain relief products from the market, saying the British firm had misled consumers by marketing identical products for different types of pain.

* ROLLS ROYCE: The UK government is considering nationalising the nuclear submarine business of Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc, which powers its Trident missile deterrent system, the Financial Times reported.

* RIO TINTO: Mining group Rio Tinto is set to sell French aluminium company Carbone Savoie to investment fund Alandia Industries, French daily Le Figaro said on Sunday, without citing sources.

* BP: A few months after reaching the largest corporate settlement in U.S. history, BP Plc faces a class action lawsuit in Mexico over its deadly 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill, which a civic group on Friday said it had filed against the company.

* ASTRAZENECA: British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc is in advanced talks to buy privately held cancer drug developer Acerta Pharma BV for more than $5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* LOCKHEED/ BAE SYSTEMS: Lockheed Martin Corp on Friday said it had decided not to file a formal protest against contracts awarded by the U.S. Marine Corps to Science Applications International Corp and BAE Systems Plc to build prototypes of a new wheeled amphibious combat vehicle.

* SAINSBURY‘S: A British regulator has asked for concessions to allay competition concerns it has about German drugs distributor Celesio’s planned purchase of Sainsbury’s pharmacy business.

* EU REFERENDUM: British Prime Minister David Cameron’s office on Sunday played down reports that he was prepared to compromise on his plan to make EU migrant workers wait four years before they are allowed to claim some state benefits, a key demands for reforming Britain’s relationship with the European Union, after other countries made it clear they would not accept it.

Two credit rating agencies said on Friday that Britain risked a hit to its creditworthiness and possibly a downgrade due to Prime Minister David Cameron’s decision to hold a vote on whether to leave the European Union.

