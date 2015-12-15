UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 15

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 68 points, or 1.2 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index was down 1.3 percent at 5,874.06 at its close, its eight straight session of losses, pulled lower by a drop in oil and mining shares as commodity prices continued to fall. * STANDARD CHARTERED: Standard Chartered has axed at least half a dozen oil and gas advisory banking roles in recent weeks, ending an eight-year attempt to build a global energy M&A team, people familiar with the matter told Reuters. * RBS: Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc has been approached by bidders for Williams & Glyn and is weighing the option of selling the consumer business instead of holding an initial public offering next year, according to two people with knowledge of the plans, Bloomberg reported on Monday. (bloom.bg/1Z83XjR) * AGGREKO: Temporary power supplier Aggreko pulled out of a tender to provide generators to the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro next year, the spokesman for Rio 2016 told Reuters, dealing a major blow to organizers rushing to secure an energy source for the world's largest sporting event. * UBM: Cision, a provider of public relations software, is close to an agreement to acquire press release distributor PR Newswire Association LLC from British communications and events company UBM Plc, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. * SHELL: China's CNOOC and Royal Dutch Shell have agreed to double the capacity of their jointly owned ethylene plant in China's Guangdong province, the companies said on Tuesday. * SPORTS DIRECT: Sports Direct, the British sportswear retailer controlled by high profile businessman Mike Ashley, came under fire in the British parliament on Monday over allegations it has not been paying the minimum wage. * GLAXOSMITHKLINE: Amgen Inc on Monday said it had reached a deal with British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline to reacquire the sales rights to three of its products in 48 countries, including Australia as well as markets in Asia, South America and Europe. * COPPER: London copper was a touch firmer on Tuesday as the dollar held steady ahead of the Federal Reserve's crucial policy meeting this week, while hopes for demand growth in top consumer China put a floor under prices. * EUROPEAN INSURERS: Domestic regulators are increasingly "gold-plating" new European insurance capital rules by adding their own more stringent requirements, according to a survey of insurance trade associations. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Imagination Technologies Half Year 2015 Imagination Technologies Group PLC Group PLC Earnings Release Petrofac Ltd Petrofac Ltd Trading Statement Release Carpetright Plc Carpetright Plc Trading Statement Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Compiled by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru)