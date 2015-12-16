FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 16
December 16, 2015

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 16

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 22
points, or 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on 
    
    * The UK blue chip index was up 2.5 percent at 6,017.79 points at its close,
after eight straight sessions of falls, with supermarkets, commodity stocks and
firms with South African exposure among the companies rebounding from recent
weakness. 
    * COPPER: London copper edged up on Wednesday from a one-week low hit in the
previous session as investors covered short positions ahead of a widely
anticipated interest rate hike in the United States. 
    * RIO TINTO: High-cost iron ore producers are "hanging on by their
fingernails", Rio Tinto Chief Executive Officer Sam Walsh said in an
interview with Bloomberg Television on Tuesday, as miners fight for survival in
the face of falling metal prices amid a glut and weak demand. 
    * IMPERIAL TOBACCO: Imperial Tobacco Group plans to drop "tobacco"
from its name and call itself Imperial Brands, which is more in keeping with its
business now, it said on Tuesday. Big tobacco companies have diversified into
cigarette alternatives as the world smokes less due to growing health
consciousness and regulation.  
    ** BHP BILLITON: Iron ore miner BHP Billiton is expected to cut
capital spending again for its diminished United States oil and gas business,
and is considering shutting down more rigs and further write-downs to the
onshore division next month, The Sydney Morning Herald said. This news was
published by other media houses as well. (bit.ly/1P6iyHT)
 
    ** ROLLS-ROYCE: Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc will eliminate its aerospace
and land and sea divisions, leading to the early departure of the divisions'
respective heads, a spokesperson said on Tuesday, confirming a story in the
Financial Times. 
    ** DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP: Britain's Domino's Pizza Group PLC said on
Tuesday it is forming a joint venture with Domino's Pizza Enterprises 
to buy Joey's Pizza for 45 million euros ($49.13 million), creating Germany's
largest pizza delivery group.  
    ** ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca aims to build up its already strong
position in China by making and developing more medicines locally, and will
invest more than $800 million in the country over the next 10 years, it said on
Wednesday.    
    ** BUY-TO-LET MORTGAGE LENDERS: Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said in
a Financial Times interview that the central bank will take action to regulate
lending for mortgages used by landlords to buy properties. 
    ** UK "CHALLENGER" BANKS: UK regulators will challenge any new international
moves asking smaller banks to hold more capital against residential mortgage
loans, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) said according to Sky News. Sky
News said it obtained a letter sent on Tuesday by PRA's CEO Andrew Bailey to a
group of smaller lenders,  trying to reassure them about the effects of a
consultation paper published by the Basel Committee last week. (bit.ly/1mm8Ojn)
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Work                Earnings   Half Year 2015 Work Group PLC
 Group               Release    Earnings Release
 PLC                            
 Dixons              Earnings   Interim 2016 Dixons Carphone PLC
 Carphone            Release    Earnings Release
 PLC                            
       
        
 Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru

