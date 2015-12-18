FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 18
Sections
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Autos
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 18, 2015 / 6:35 AM / 2 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 18

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down
17-22 points, or 0.3-0.4 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on 
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed 1.2 percent higher on Thursday at 6,102.54
points, tracking gains on other equity markets after investors took the first
U.S. interest rate rise in nearly a decade as a sign of policymakers' confidence
in the world's biggest economy. 
    * BARCLAYS: Singapore's DBS Group Holdings and Julius Baer
 are seen as potential bidders for Barclays Asian private
wealth business, valued at about $600 million, sources familiar with the matter
told Reuters. 
    * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell PLC called for tougher regulation of the
Dubai crude benchmark, the Middle East's most important oil-pricing mechanism,
after record trade volumes skewed prices. 
    * AB INBEV/SABMILLER: Anheuser-Busch InBev, which has agreed to buy
rival brewer SABMiller, plans to contact potential bidders for
SABMiller's Grolsch and Peroni beers on Friday and wrap up deals in less than
three months, sources close to the process said. 
    * STANDARD CHARTERED: Shares of Standard Chartered (StanChart) 
 were upgraded by broker CLSA on expectations the UK bank's
"challenging" recovery could lead to a takeover by a white knight. 
    * SABMILLER/COCA-COLA: SABMiller and Coca-Cola's proposed deal to
combine their operations that mix, bottle and distribute soft drinks in Africa,
cleared a major hurdle on Thursday after South Africa's competition watchdog
gave its preliminary approval. 
    * JOHN LEWIS: John Lewis , Britain's biggest department
store chain, said on Friday its sales rose 3.0 percent year-on-year in the week
to Dec. 12, driven by strong demand for technology items. 
    * UK STEEL: Britain received European Union approval on Thursday to
compensate firms in some energy-intensive industries for the cost of "green
taxes", offering help to its ailing steel sector. 
    * EU REFERENDUM: Prime Minister David Cameron said on Thursday he could see
a pathway to a deal to keep Britain in the European Union after EU leaders told
him at a summit in Brussels they would not accept discrimination against EU
migrant workers in the UK. 

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Carnival PLC                            Q4 2015 Carnival PLC Earnings
                                         Release
     
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * BridgeStation: view story .134
 For more information on Top News visit
 topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Esha Vaish in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.