UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 21
December 21, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 21

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening lower 31
to 39 points, or 0.6 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For
more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on 
    
    * The UK blue chip index fell 0.8 percent to close at 6,052.42 on Friday, as
investors showed renewed caution in the wake of the euphoria that followed the
U.S. Fed's interest rate hike. 
    * BHP BILLITON: Brazil's Vale SA said on Sunday it will appeal a
court decision to freeze some of it and BHP Billiton's  
Brazilian assets, saying the ruling, which declared the two mining companies
responsible for a dam burst last month, was "inappropriate." 
    * HSBC: HSBC Holdings Plc has appointed Rothschild for
restructuring of private banking arm, the Financial Times reported on Sunday,
citing people familiar with the process. (on.ft.com/1MpMavk)
    * ROLLS-ROYCE: Rolls-Royce Chief Executive Warren East said he feels
"disquiet" about trading conditions in the unit that supplies power systems for
the mining and offshore oil industries, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
(on.ft.com/1MpTiI7)
    * ASTRAZENECA: Moody's on Friday downgraded AstraZeneca to A3 following its
planned acquisitions of Acerta Pharma, ZS Pharma and Takeda Pharmaceutical
respiratory assets. 
    * SABMILLER: China Resources Beer has chosen banks to advise on
options for its Chinese brewery joint venture with SABMiller Plc,
Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
SABMiller is being bought over by Anheuser-Busch InBev for about 72
billion pounds ($107.4 billion). (bloom.bg/1Tbw1Pu)
 
    * BRENT CRUDE:  Brent crude oil prices fell to levels last seen in 2004 on
Monday, dropping below the lows hit during the 2008 financial crisis on renewed
worries over a global oil glut. Brent futures were trading down 1.36
percent at $36.38 per barrel at 0558 GMT. 
    * BANK OF ENGLAND: One of the Bank of England's policymakers who is
considered most likely to call for higher interest rates believes the need for
tighter monetary policy is "slightly less immediate" because of slow pay growth
and falling oil prices, the Daily Telegraph reported on Sunday. 

($1 = 0.6705 pounds)

 (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
