FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday Dec 23
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 23, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Wednesday Dec 23

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher
51 points, or 0.8 percent, on Wednesday. For more on the factors affecting
European stocks, please click on 
    
    * The UK blue chip index rose 0.8 percent to close at 6,083.10 on Tuesday,
led by gains in oil stocks such as BP and Royal Dutch Shell as
oil prices edged away from multi-year lows. 
    * SHIRE/BAXALTA: Drug maker Shire has made a new acquisition offer
for peer Baxalta International that is roughly in line with the
latter's valuation expectations, making a deal in the coming weeks likely,
people familiar with the matter told Reuters. 
    * SHELL/BG: Shell's proposed $53 billion takeover of rival BG Group
 will work even if future oil prices are in the low $60s a barrel, it said
on Tuesday in announcing another $5 billion cut in spending next year to weather
low oil prices. 
    * ASTRAZENECA: U.S. health regulators on Tuesday approved AstraZeneca's
 drug Zurampic to treat a condition associated with gout. 
    * PEARSON: Education publisher has abandoned plans to buy the
company which runs British citizenship tests after failing to agree on a
compromise with the Competition and Markets Authority, Sky News reported on
Tuesday. (bit.ly/1ZnY4PA)
    * CRUDE: U.S. crude prices briefly rose to a premium over
internationally traded Brent on Wednesday following a report of a
surprise dip in U.S. inventories and the potential for more exports in an oil
market which still suffers from ballooning oversupply. 
    * LONDON COPPER: London copper edged higher as traders took profits on short
positions ahead of Christmas, with the dominant view that poor demand growth in
China will stretch into 2016 keeping gains in check. 

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY: 
    
 EU Guidance on Big Tobacco    Opinion expected on
 Regulation                    Wednesday regarding a
                               challenge to new European
                               tobacco regulation being
                               brought by Philip Morris 
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * BridgeStation: view story .134
 For more information on Top News visit
 topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.