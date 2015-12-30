UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 30

(Updates futures, adds company news item)

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 15 points, or 0.2 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.04 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 1 percent higher on Tuesday at 6,314.57, helped by gains in the banking sector, although held back by weaker mining share prices.

* BARCLAYS: Barclays Plc will pay more than $13.75 million to settle U.S. regulatory charges that it let retail brokerage customers make unsuitable mutual fund transactions, including more than 6,100 fund switches, over a five-year period.

* HSBC: Creditors suing Argentina over billions of dollars in defaulted bonds have subpoenaed HSBC Holdings Plc for information about the country’s effort to raise money abroad, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

* UK HOUSE PRICES: British house price growth quickened more than expected this month, according to a survey on Wednesday, another sign of growing momentum in the housing market.

* INSURERS: Insurers are facing some of the costliest British floods on record as large parts of northern England, already inundated, brace for more heavy rain. Accountants estimate that insurers are currently facing a bill of up to 1.5 billion pounds ($2.22 billion) after towns, cities and countryside were deluged in recent days in the worst floods in Britain since 2007. However, the damage looks set to rise with a storm forecast for Tuesday evening and Wednesday.

* METALS: London copper and aluminium edged lower on Wednesday, giving up some of their gains from the previous session as concerns over slowing demand in top consumer China and weakness in crude oil weighed on prices. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.41 percent to $4,709.50 a tonne by 0721 GMT. LME aluminium slid 0.29 percent to $1,530.50 a tonne.

* OIL: Crude oil futures fell around half a dollar early on Wednesday as the market remained under pressure from slowing demand and high supplies, while forecasts that a cold snap in Europe and the United States would be short-lived also hurt prices.

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)