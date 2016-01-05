UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 5

(Updates futures, company news)

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 42 to 57 points, or 0.94 percent higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 1.15 percent by 0748 GMT ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 2.4 percent lower at 6,093.43 points on Monday, its biggest fall on the first trading day of the year since 2000. Basic resources stocks slumped in Britain, as poor factory activity data from China prompted investors to cut their exposure to the shares.

* BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO: Britain’s drug regulators have given the go-ahead for a British American Tobacco electronic-cigarette vaping device to be sold as a quit smoking medicine, the first such product to be given a drug licence in the UK.

* BARCLAYS: Barclays Plc plans to shut its India equities business as part of the British bank’s efforts to slash costs and boost profit, two sources with direct knowledge of the development said on Monday.

* NEXT: Britain’s Next reported disappointing sales in the run-up to Christmas, with the normally reliable retailer blaming the unusually warm weather in November and December for a slowdown that could hit the wider sector.

* AA: Motoring group AA Plc said it had launched a connected-car joint venture which would allow it to provide faster roadside assistance by pre-empting and diagnosing breakdowns.

* BRITAIN FLOODS: Consultancy PwC raised its estimate of the economic impact of the three storms that battered Britain in December to 2-2.8 billion pounds ($2.96-4.14 billion) on Monday, and warned losses could climb further, with scores of flood alerts still in place.

* INSURERS: Insurers paid out around $27 billion for natural disaster claims last year with weather causing 94 percent of incidents, underscoring the challenge posed by climate change, data from reinsurer Munich Re showed on Monday.

* UK ECONOMY: Lending to Britons surged towards the end of 2015 at the fastest rate in almost a decade but manufacturing growth slipped, according to figures on Monday that underscored Britain’s reliance on consumers to drive its economy.

* UK OIL: Britain’s oil and gas output rose in 2015 for the first time since the turn of the millennium, industry body Oil & Gas UK said on Monday, reversing a declining trend but coming as oil prices are trading at a seven-year low.

* EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS: Investors poured $347 billion into exchange-traded funds globally during 2015, fund-manager BlackRock Inc said on Sunday, setting a new record for the industry.

* LONDON COPPER: London copper rebounded slightly from a two-week low on Tuesday as China’s stock markets stabilised after a rout on Monday fanned by poor factory growth figures that worsened the outlook for metals demand in the world’s second-biggest economy. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged up by 1.20 percent to $4,665 by 0748 GMT.

* BOE RATES: The Bank of England’s first rate increase in more than eight years is likely to come in the second quarter of 2016, as previously expected, bolstered by the Federal Reserve’s decision to raise U.S. rates last month, a Reuters poll found.

* BRITAIN LENDING: British lending to consumers expanded at the fastest annual rate in almost a decade in November and banks approved more mortgages than forecast, showing a buoyant mood among households towards the end of 2015

* GOLD: Gold added to an overnight surge in prices on Tuesday, as escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and a global stock market rout triggered safe-haven bids for the metal. Spot gold had risen 0.23 percent to $1,077.00 an ounce by 0749 GMT.

* GLOBAL ECONOMY : The global economy finished last year on a fragile footing, with factory activity in China shrinking for the 10th month running in December, while euro zone manufacturing picked up but U.S. activity slowed.

