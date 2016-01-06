FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 6
#Market News
January 6, 2016 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 6

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 32
to 42 points, or 0.7 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on 
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.7 percent higher at 6,137.24 points on
Tuesday, buoyed by a rebound in mining stocks after moves to stabilise Chinese
markets helped copper higher. 
    * SAINSBURY/HOME RETAIL: Sainsbury's, Britain's second-biggest
supermarket chain, made a takeover approach for Home Retail in November
but was rejected by the owner of Argos and the Homebase do-it-yourself chain and
is considering its next step. 
    * HOME RETAIL: UK's financial watchdog is expected to examine trading in
Home Retail shares which surged before Sainsbury's disclosed
it had made a bid for the company, the Telegraph reported. (bit.ly/1n2xCNA)
 
    * HSBC: HSBC said on Tuesday online banking was returning steadily
to service after a blackout affected its customers in Britain. 
    * GLENCORE: Glencore PLC bought just over 45,000 common shares
worth about $200,000 and sold 456 convertible preferred shares in mid-sized U.S.
aluminum producer Century Aluminum Co at the end of 2015, a filing on
Tuesday said. 
    * NORTH KOREA: British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said on Wednesday a
test of a hydrogen nuclear bomb by North Korea would be a "provocation which I
condemn without reservation" and a "grave breach" of U.N. Security Council
resolutions. The U.N. Security Council is planning to hold an emergency meeting
on Wednesday to discuss North Korea's reported test of a hydrogen bomb, the U.S.
mission to the United Nations said.    
    * BRITAIN EU EXIT: British Prime Minister David Cameron on Tuesday bowed to
pressure to allow government ministers to campaign to leave the European Union
in an upcoming referendum, heading off the prospect of multiple resignations
from his top team. 
    * BRITAIN INFLATION: Shop prices in Britain fell in December for the 32nd
consecutive month, the British Retail Consortium said on Wednesday, the latest
sign that inflation is likely to remain tame. 
    * OIL: Oil prices on Wednesday gave back earlier gains, retreating towards
the previous session's close near 11-year lows as concerns over growing supply
and rising stock levels outweighed tensions between key Middle East producers.
U.S. crude for February delivery was 0.25 percent higher at $36.05 a
barrel at 0608 GMT. Brent crude prices were up 0.05 percent at $36.44 a
barrel. Brent hit an 11-year low of $35.98 a barrel just before
Christmas. 
    * COPPER: London copper prices fell on Wednesday as sentiment remained shaky
after data showed slower service sector growth in top consumer China, following
on from a contraction in factory activity and a steep sharemarket selloff this
week. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped 0.32
percent to $4,630 a tonne by 0607 GMT. 
    * GOLD: Gold retained gains from a two-day rally on Wednesday, paring
earlier losses as investors sought safety in the metal amid escalating tensions
in the Korean peninsula and the Middle East, and worries over the Chinese
economy. Spot gold was up 0.21 percent at $1,079.60 an ounce by 0619 GMT 
 
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Topps Tiles PLC                             Q1 2016 Interim Management
                                             Statement Release
 John Lewis Partnership                      Christmas Trading Update
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * BridgeStation: view story .134
 For more information on Top News visit
 topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
