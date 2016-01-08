UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 8

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 1 point, or 0.01 percent on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 hit a three-week low and closed down 119.30 points, or 2 percent at 5,954.08 on Thursday, to wipe 33 billion pounds off the index's market capitalisation, after China allowed its currency to weaken faster than before, rocking global markets and sending commodity shares to their lowest levels for about a decade. * STANDARD CHARTERED: Standard Chartered Plc said Deputy Chief Executive Mike Reese will step down from his role on April 30 and leave by year end, the latest veteran to leave the emerging markets-focused bank. * MARKS & SPENCER CEO: Marc Bolland will step down as the boss of retailer Marks & Spencer in April, bringing an end to a turbulent tenure in which he modernised the 132-year-old British institution but failed to bring its clothing back into fashion. Bolland, who has been chief executive for six years, will be succeeded by company veteran Steve Rowe in arguably the most prestigious - and high-profile - job in British retail. * SHELL-BG DEAL: Royal Dutch Shell has told investors its purchase of BG Group Plc can work even if oil prices average $50 a barrel for two years, its lowest estimate to date as it seeks to secure shareholder support for the $51 billion deal amid plunging crude markets. * BHP BILLITON: Tailings released from the dam burst at a Brazilian iron ore mine that killed 17 people were much less than some early estimates, the operator of the mine has confirmed, co-owner BHP Billiton said on Friday. * BLACKSTONE: Blackstone Group is planning to bring its multi-manager hedge fund platform Senfina Advisors to Britain, three sources with direct knowledge of the move told Reuters. * TESCO: Britain's biggest supermarket Tesco said it will introduce a delivery charge for "click and collect" orders under 30 pounds ($43.75), in a move it said will ensure the service remains sustainable. * ZINC ANTITRUST/GLENCORE: A U.S. judge on Thursday dismissed an antitrust lawsuit in which zinc purchasers accused affiliates of Goldman Sachs Group Inc , JPMorgan Chase & Co and Glencore Plc of conspiring to drive up the metal's price. * BRITAIN EU: Hungary's prime minister said on Thursday he believed central European countries could reach a deal on Britain's demand to curb benefits for migrant workers from EU countries in a bid to persuade Britons to stay in the European Union. * BRITAIN EMPLOYMENT: Salaries for people starting permanent jobs in Britain rose at the weakest pace in over two years in December, further clouding the outlook for the kind of wage growth needed to fuel Britain's economic recovery, a survey showed. * BRITAIN ECONOMY: British finance minister George Osborne warned on Thursday that the economy faced a "dangerous cocktail" of threats from abroad and he urged against complacency after two years of solid growth. * BRITAIN REGISTRATIONS: Europe's second biggest auto market Britain recorded its highest ever car sales in 2015, but the continent will likely need a continued recovery in southern European markets to drive growth this year, industry experts said on Thursday. * BRITAIN PENSION: Most British savers retiring between July and September last year fully cashed out their pension pots after rule changes, the financial markets regulator said, feeding concern they are not seeking financial advice. * COPPER: London copper sank to near its weakest since mid-2009 on Friday after an equity rout this week jangled nerves over Beijing's ability to revive its shuddering economy, casting a pall over the demand outlook from the world's top user of metals. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had dropped 0.35 percent to $4,508 a tonne by 0620 GMT. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: APC Technology Group Full Year 2015 PLC Earnings Release Spire Healthcare Group Post-Close Trading Plc Statement TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)