UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 12
January 12, 2016 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 12

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 29
points, or 0.5 percent higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For
more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on 
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed 40.61 points lower on Monday at 5,871.83
points, ending in negative territory for a fourth straight session, hit by late
falls in Shire and energy firms. 
    * SABMILLER: Japan's Asahi Group Holdings is considering acquiring
Grolsch and Peroni, two beer brands owned by SABMiller, to secure growth
beyond a saturated and ageing home market, a source familiar with the matter
said on Tuesday. 
    * SHIRE: Drugmaker Shire clinched its six-month pursuit of Baxalta
International on Monday with an agreed $32 billion cash and stock
offer. 
    * CMC MARKETS: CMC Markets, which is likely to be valued at more than 1
billion pounds, is to announce as early as this week that it will float on the
stock market, the Guardian reported on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1IZttnD)
    * AB InBev: Beer giant AB InBev was holding its first investor
calls Monday to line up the sale of what could be the largest bond ever sold,
part of the financing for its purchase of SABMiller. 
    * CRUDE: Crude oil prices continued a relentless dive early on Tuesday,
falling as much as 20 percent since the beginning of the year as analysts
scrambled to cut their 2016 oil price forecasts and traders bet on further price
falls.  
    * RETAIL: British retail spending over the crucial Christmas period recorded
its weakest quarterly growth in more than a year as stores competed to offer
discounts, industry data showed on Tuesday.  

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 WM Morrison Supermarkets     Trading update
                              
 Greggs                       Trading update
 Just Eat                     Full year order update
 AO World                     Q3 trading update
 Saga                         Trading update
 Michael Page International   Q4 trading update
                              
 Debenhams                    Trading update
 Cineworld                    Trading update
 
 (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
