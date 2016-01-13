FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 13
January 13, 2016 / 6:35 AM / 2 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 13

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 42
points, or 0.7 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For
more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on 
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed 57.41 points higher on Tuesday at 5,929.24,
as the retail sector rallied on the back of solid results and upbeat industry
data. 
    * BP: British oil and gas company BP announced plans on Tuesday to
slash 5 percent of its global workforce in the face of a continued slump in oil
prices. 
    * SHIRE/BAXALTA: The chief executive of rare disease drugmaker Shire 
suggested that the company could achieve much higher cost savings from its
planned $32 billion acquisition of Baxalta than what was announced with
the deal on Monday. 
    * C&C: Irish cider maker C&C Group said it expects to cut 180 jobs,
or about 10 percent of its workforce, as it consolidates production facilities.
 
    * CRUDE: Crude futures rose on Wednesday for the first time in eight days,
with U.S. oil pulling further away from the widely watched $30-per-barrel level
breached the previous session, after U.S. crude stocks unexpectedly fell last
week. 
    * COPPER: China's imports of copper last year came in close to the record
seen in 2014, despite slower growth in the world's second-biggest economy,
customs data showed on Wednesday. 

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:     
 Sainsbury's       Q3 trading update
 Dunelm Group      Q2 trading update
 Hays              Q2 trading update
 Tullow Oil        Trading update
 Fenner            Q1 trading update
 Barratt           Trading update
 Developments      
       
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru)

(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru)
