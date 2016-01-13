UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 13

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 42 points, or 0.7 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed 57.41 points higher on Tuesday at 5,929.24, as the retail sector rallied on the back of solid results and upbeat industry data. * BP: British oil and gas company BP announced plans on Tuesday to slash 5 percent of its global workforce in the face of a continued slump in oil prices. * SHIRE/BAXALTA: The chief executive of rare disease drugmaker Shire suggested that the company could achieve much higher cost savings from its planned $32 billion acquisition of Baxalta than what was announced with the deal on Monday. * C&C: Irish cider maker C&C Group said it expects to cut 180 jobs, or about 10 percent of its workforce, as it consolidates production facilities. * CRUDE: Crude futures rose on Wednesday for the first time in eight days, with U.S. oil pulling further away from the widely watched $30-per-barrel level breached the previous session, after U.S. crude stocks unexpectedly fell last week. * COPPER: China's imports of copper last year came in close to the record seen in 2014, despite slower growth in the world's second-biggest economy, customs data showed on Wednesday. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Sainsbury's Q3 trading update Dunelm Group Q2 trading update Hays Q2 trading update Tullow Oil Trading update Fenner Q1 trading update Barratt Trading update Developments TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru)