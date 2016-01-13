UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 13

(Updates futures, company news items)

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 42 points, or 0.7 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.6 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 57.41 points higher on Tuesday at 5,929.24, as the retail sector rallied on the back of solid results and upbeat industry data.

* BP: British oil and gas company BP announced plans on Tuesday to slash 5 percent of its global workforce in the face of a continued slump in oil prices.

* SHIRE/BAXALTA: The chief executive of rare disease drugmaker Shire suggested that the company could achieve much higher cost savings from its planned $32 billion acquisition of Baxalta than what was announced with the deal on Monday.

* TULLOW OIL: The Africa-focused oil company said on Wednesday it had enough cash to weather low oil prices this year as it entered 2016 with $1.9 billion in cashflow and loans from banks, and expected its TEN oil field in Ghana to start up this summer as planned.

* SAINSBURY‘S: Britain’s second-biggest supermarket reported a better-than-expected performance in its Christmas quarter and upgraded its sales forecast for the second half.

* HAYS: British recruitment firm Hays posted an underlying 7 percent rise in quarterly net fees, as strong demand in Continental Europe offset a slowdown in the United Kingdom.

* SPORTS DIRECT: Britain’s biggest sportswear retailer said it had acquired small stakes in two U.S. companies, continuing its strategy of buying shares to develop commercial relationships with new partners and brands.

* FENNER: Fenner announced a restructuring of its conveyor belt business in North America and said it would cut about 20 percent jobs in the unit, as it tries to live out a slump in demand from the U.S. coal industry.

* GAME DIGITAL: Video games retailer said on Wednesday sales trends improved over the important Christmas trading period and reiterated its outlook for first-half profit.

* FASTJET: African budget airline said Ed Winter had decided to step down as chief executive of the company.

* C&C: Irish cider maker C&C Group said it expects to cut 180 jobs, or about 10 percent of its workforce, as it consolidates production facilities.

* CRUDE: Crude futures rose on Wednesday for the first time in eight days, with U.S. oil pulling further away from the widely watched $30-per-barrel level breached the previous session, after U.S. crude stocks unexpectedly fell last week.

* COPPER: China’s imports of copper last year came in close to the record seen in 2014, despite slower growth in the world’s second-biggest economy, customs data showed on Wednesday.

