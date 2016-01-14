FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 14
#Market News
January 14, 2016 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 14

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 
101-104 points, or 1.6-1.7 percent lower on Thursday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
 

    * The UK blue chip index closed up just 31.73 points, or 0.5 percent, at
5,960.97 points on Wednesday after better-than-expected trade data from China
improved market sentiment, pushing oil and metals prices higher and lifting
investors' appetite for shares in mining, oil and gas companies. 
    * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell plans to grow its lubricants business in
Asia in the next five years, targeting surging vehicle sales and rising
population growth, said a senior company official. 
    * BP: The families of two BP employees killed in the 2013 Amenas gas
plant attack in Algeria have filed a lawsuit in London's High Court against the
company, accusing it of failing to take reasonable steps to protect its workers.
 
    * AB INBEV/ SABMILLER: Brewing giant AB InBev launched a $46bn bond
on Wednesday, the second-largest bond in history, after amassing $110bn in
investor orders to help fund its acquisition of rival SABMiller.
 
    * HOME RETAIL/ WESFARMERS: British takeover target Home Retail said
on Wednesday it was in advanced talks to sell its Homebase home improvement
stores to Australia's Wesfarmers for 340 million pounds ($490 million)
in cash, allowing it to focus on its Argos chain. 
    * INTEREST RATE HIKE: The Bank of England looks likely to signal another
delay in raising interest rates on Thursday thanks to a renewed oil price slump,
sputtering wage growth and the approach of an unsettling vote on Britain's
European Union membership. 
    * MOTOR INSURANCE: Comprehensive car insurance premiums in Britain rose 13.2
percent in 2015, the biggest annual rise since 2011, according to Confused.com's
car price insurance index. 
    * ADVERTISING SPEND: The number of British companies that raised their
advertising budgets in the fourth quarter of 2015 slowed to its lowest level in
nearly three years as concerns over the economy grew, according to an industry
survey. 
    * SMALL OIL PRODUCERS: Mid-sized oil producing companies are proving more
resilient against weak oil prices than expected as they are able to slash more
costs, allowing them to press ahead with projects that are set to add even more
barrels to a global supply glut. 
    * EX-DIVS: Ashtead and Next will trade without entitlement
to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 0.42 points off the FTSE
100 according to Reuters calculations 

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Mothercare PLC                           Mothercare PLC Q3 Trading Statement
                                          Release
 SuperGroup PLC                           SuperGroup PLC Trading Statement
                                          Release
 Jupiter Fund Management                  Jupiter Fund Management PLC Q4 2015
 PLC                                      Trading Update Release
 SIG PLC                                   SIG PLC Trading Statement Release
 Restaurant Group PLC                     Restaurant Group PLC Post-Close
                                          Trading Statement Release
 JD Sports Fashion PLC                    JD Sports Fashion PLC Christmas
                                          Trading Statement Release
 Booker Group PLC                         Booker Group PLC Q3 2015 Booker
                                          Group PLC Trading Statement Release
 Ashmore Group PLC                        Ashmore Group PLC Q2 2016 Asset
                                          Under Management Statement Release
 Premier Oil PLC                          Premier Oil PLC Trading and
                                          Operations Update
 Associated British Foods                 Associated British Foods PLC Q1
 PLC                                      2016 Trading Statement Release
 ASOS PLC                                 ASOS PLC Trading Statement Release
 Tesco PLC                                Tesco PLC Christmas & Q3 2015/16
                                          Trading Statement Release
 William Hill PLC                         William Hill PLC Q4 2015 William
                                          Hill PLC Trading Statement Release
 Home Retail Group PLC                    Home Retail Group PLC Q3 2016
                                          Trading Statement Release
 Burberry Group PLC                       Burberry Group PLC Q3 2016 Trading
                                          Statement Release
   
 (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

