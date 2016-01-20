FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 20
January 20, 2016 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 20

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down
110-121 points, or 1.9-2.1 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
 
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed 96.88 points higher, or 1.7 percent, at
5,876.80 points on Tuesday after Chinese GDP figures met expectations while
leaving room for further stimulus. 
    * BHP BILLITON: BHP Billiton  flagged on Wednesday that it
sees no recovery in iron ore or coal prices in the next few years while holding
out hope for a rebound in copper and oil as the company fights a slump in
earnings set to hit its long-protected dividend. 
    * RANDGOLD: Randgold Resources has signed three joint venture
agreements with junior miners to explore potential gold deposits in Democratic
Republic of Congo, chief executive Mark Bristow said on Tuesday. 
    * OIL: Crude futures slumped again in Asian trade on Wednesday, losing more
than 2 per cent as U.S. oil dropped towards $27 a barrel, its lowest since 2003,
on worries about global oversupply. 

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 WH Smith PLC                      WH Smith PLC Christmas
                                   Trading Statement Release
 J D Wetherspoon PLC               Q2 2015 J D Wetherspoon PLC
                                   Trading Statement Release
 Diploma PLC                       Q1 2016 Diploma PLC Trading
                                   Statement Release
 Fresnillo PLC                     Q4 2015 Fresnillo PLC
                                   Production Report
 Genel Energy PLC                  Genel Energy PLC Trading
                                   Statement Release
 Pets at Home Group                Q3 2016 Pets at Home Group
 PLC                               PLC Trading Statement
                                   Release
 BG Group PLC                      Full Year 2015 BG Group PLC
                                   Trading and Operational
                                   Update
 Hochschild Mining PLC             Q4 2015 Hochschild Mining
                                   PLC Production Results
                                   Release
 
    
       
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * BridgeStation: view story .134
 For more information on Top News visit
 topnews.reuters.com



 (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
