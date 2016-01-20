FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 20
#Market News
January 20, 2016 / 7:25 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 20

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Updates futures, adds company news items)

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 110-121 points, or 1.9-2.1 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 1.8 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 96.88 points higher, or 1.7 percent, at 5,876.80 points on Tuesday after Chinese GDP figures met expectations while leaving room for further stimulus.

* SHELL: One of the world’s largest oil companies, Royal Dutch Shell , expects its roughly $49 billion takeover of rival BG Group to conclude in “a matter of weeks”, it said on Wednesday.

* BG GROUP: Britain’s BG Group, which is close to concluding a takeover from rival energy company Shell, beat 2015 production targets due to a ramp-up from fields in Australia, Brazil and Norway, it said on Wednesday.

* FRESNILLO: Silver and gold miner Fresnillo Plc said its full-year silver production was at the top end of its guidance, and that its gold production exceeded its guidance, helped by production at its Saucito and Herradura mines.

* PETS AT HOME: Britain’s biggest pet shop group, Pets at Home, said trading for the fiscal year remained in line with forecasts as it posted a 7.1 percent rise in third-quarter revenue.

* WH SMITH: British books, newspaper and stationery retailer WH Smith Plc expects full-year profit “slightly ahead” of expectations after a strong sales performance at its High Street business over the Christmas period.

* GENEL ENERGY: Genel Energy, one of the main oil producers in Iraqi Kurdistan, forecast 2016 revenue much lower than in 2015, citing weakness in oil prices.

* ANGLO AMERICAN: Global mining giant Anglo American Plc said it would sell its Callide thermal coal mine in Australia to Batchfire Resources.

* BHP BILLITON: BHP Billiton flagged on Wednesday that it sees no recovery in iron ore or coal prices in the next few years while holding out hope for a rebound in copper and oil as the company fights a slump in earnings set to hit its long-protected dividend.

* RANDGOLD: Randgold Resources has signed three joint venture agreements with junior miners to explore potential gold deposits in Democratic Republic of Congo, chief executive Mark Bristow said on Tuesday.

* OIL: Crude futures slumped again in Asian trade on Wednesday, with U.S. oil dropping more than 3 percent towards $27 a barrel and its lowest since 2003, on worries about global oversupply.

* ZURICH INSURANCE : Zurich Insurance warned on Wednesday that it expects to report an estimated $100 million fourth-quarter operating loss for its main general insurance (GI) business, the latest blow for the troubled Swiss insurer as it seeks a new CEO.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
