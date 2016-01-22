FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 22
Sections
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 22, 2016 / 6:35 AM / 2 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 22

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 2-31
points higher, or 0.03-0.54 percent, according to financial bookmakers. For more
on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on 
    
    * The UK blue chip index rose 100.21 points, or 1.8 percent, to close at
5,773.79 on Thursday, after the head of the European Central Bank implied
further monetary stimulus was coming.
    * OIL: Oil prices rose for a second session on Friday, moving further away
from 12-year lows plumbed earlier this week, as cold U.S. and European weather
as well as firmer financial markets gave traders reason to cash in on record
short positions.    
       
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 TITN.L       Full Year 2015 Titon Holdings PLC Earnings
              Release
 CCC.L        Computacenter PLC Pre-Close Trading Statement
              Release
 WKP.L        Q3 2016 Workspace Group PLC Interim Management
              Statement Release
 OXIG.L       Q3 2015 Oxford Instruments PLC Trading
              Statement Release
 CCT.L        Character Group PLC Annual Shareholders
              Meeting
     
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * BridgeStation: view story .134
 For more information on Top News visit
 topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru, Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.