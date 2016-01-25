FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 25
#Market News
January 25, 2016 / 6:43 AM / 2 years ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 25

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up by 38
points, or 0.6 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more
on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on 
    * The UK blue chip index closed 2.2 percent higher on Friday at 5,900.01
points - its first weekly gain in 2016. A slump in the oil price lifted shares
of major energy companies. 
    * BHP BILLITON LTD: Brazilian iron ore miner Samarco Mineração SA, which is
half-owned by BHP Billiton Ltd , received serious danger
warnings from ground sensors in 2014 and 2015, months before a deadly and
environmentally destructive burst of a tailings dam, Globo TV's Fantastico
newsmagazine said on Sunday. 
    * BP: BP Egypt said on Sunday that one of its LNG shipments to Egypt
was held back this month as part of a deal over the timing of deliveries, and
the petroleum ministry dismissed reports that it was linked to payment problems.
 
    * BT: Britain's BT should be forced to spin off its national
broadband network to improve speeds and quality of service, an independent
report backed by more than 100 lawmakers said on Saturday. 
    * UNILEVER: Unilever Plc, the consumer goods group behind Persil
and Magnum ice-creams, has said it will not scale back its UK operations if
Britain votes to leave the EU, the Guardian reported on Monday. (bit.ly/23lUh8v)
    * CRUDE OIL: Crude oil futures extended gains on Monday following a surge at
the end of last week on short-covering and fuel demand triggered by freezing
weather in parts of the northern hemisphere. 
    * METALS: Copper lost ground on Monday, snapping two sessions of
gains and coming off a two-week high, dragged by expectations of a firm U.S.
dollar and concerns about demand in top consumer China. 
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 SThree PLC                               Full Year 2015 SThree PLC
                                          Earnings Release
 Cranswick PLC                            Q3 2015 Cranswick PLC Trading
                                          Statement Release
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * BridgeStation: view story .134
 For more information on Top News visit
 topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

