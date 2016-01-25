UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 25

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up by 38 points, or 0.6 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed 2.2 percent higher on Friday at 5,900.01 points - its first weekly gain in 2016. A slump in the oil price lifted shares of major energy companies. * BHP BILLITON LTD: Brazilian iron ore miner Samarco Mineração SA, which is half-owned by BHP Billiton Ltd , received serious danger warnings from ground sensors in 2014 and 2015, months before a deadly and environmentally destructive burst of a tailings dam, Globo TV's Fantastico newsmagazine said on Sunday. * BP: BP Egypt said on Sunday that one of its LNG shipments to Egypt was held back this month as part of a deal over the timing of deliveries, and the petroleum ministry dismissed reports that it was linked to payment problems. * BT: Britain's BT should be forced to spin off its national broadband network to improve speeds and quality of service, an independent report backed by more than 100 lawmakers said on Saturday. * UNILEVER: Unilever Plc, the consumer goods group behind Persil and Magnum ice-creams, has said it will not scale back its UK operations if Britain votes to leave the EU, the Guardian reported on Monday. (bit.ly/23lUh8v) * CRUDE OIL: Crude oil futures extended gains on Monday following a surge at the end of last week on short-covering and fuel demand triggered by freezing weather in parts of the northern hemisphere. * METALS: Copper lost ground on Monday, snapping two sessions of gains and coming off a two-week high, dragged by expectations of a firm U.S. dollar and concerns about demand in top consumer China. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: SThree PLC Full Year 2015 SThree PLC Earnings Release Cranswick PLC Q3 2015 Cranswick PLC Trading Statement Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)