UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 28
#Market News
January 28, 2016 / 6:31 AM / in 2 years

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 28

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening lower by
36-40 points, or 0.6-0.7 percent, according to financial bookmakers. For more on
the factors affecting European stocks, please click on 
    
    * The UK blue-chip index closed up 1.3 percent at 5,990.37 on Wednesday,
helped by a surge in software firm Sage Group Plc and a rebound in
mining and energy stocks as oil prices rose. 
    * BHP BILLITON: Brazilian miner Samarco Mineracao SA, in which
BHP Billiton owns a 50 percent stake, said on Wednesday it evacuated
some workers after rain caused a mudslide at the site where an iron ore tailings
damn burst in November. 
    * BRITISH CONSTRUCTION: The number of new homes registered for construction
by British builders in 2015 rose to its highest since the financial crisis,
despite a slowdown in the second half of the year, an industry group said on
Thursday. 
    * BRITISH POWER: A British auction to secure 802.710 megawatts of backup
electricity capacity for the 2016/17 winter period cleared at 27.50 pounds per
kilowatt per year on Wednesday, the delivery body said in preliminary results.
 
    * OIL PRICES: Crude oil futures fell around 1 percent in Asian trading on
Thursday, eroding gains of nearly 3 percent made in the previous session after
Russia held out the possibility of cooperating with OPEC to control global
oversupply.    
    * EX-DIVS: No FTSE 100 company will go ex-dividend on Thursday. 
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Diageo Plc                              Half Year 2016 Diageo Plc
                                         Earnings Release
 Renishaw Plc                            Half Year 2016 Renishaw
                                         Plc Earnings Release
 Anglo American Plc                      Q4 2015 Anglo American Plc
                                         Production Report
 3i Group Plc                            Q3 2015 3i Group Plc
                                         Trading Statement Release
 Kier Group Plc                          Kier Group Plc Trading
                                         Statement Release
 Firstgroup Plc                          Q3 2016 FirstGroup Plc
                                         Trading Statement Release
 Euromoney Institutional                 Euromoney Institutional
 Investor Plc                            Investor Plc Trading
                                         Statement Release
 PayPoint Plc                            Q3 2015 PayPoint Plc
                                         Interim Management
                                         Statement Release
 RPC Group Plc                           Q3 2016 RPC Group Plc
                                         Interim Management
                                         Statement Release
 SSP Group Plc                           Q1 2016 SSP Group Plc
                                         Interim Management
                                         Statement Release
 SSE Plc                                 Q3 2016 SSE Plc Interim
                                         Management Statement
                                         Release
 Lonmin Plc                              Q1 2016 Lonmin Plc
                                         Production Report
 Daily Mail and General                  Q1 2016 Daily Mail and
 Trust Plc                               General Trust Plc Trading
                                         Statement Release
 KAZ Minerals Plc                        Q4 2015 Kaz Minerals Plc
                                         Production Report
 
       
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru)

